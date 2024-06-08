Taiwan detects 13 Chinese military aircraft, five naval ships and four coast guard vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], June 8 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 13 Chinese military aircraft, five naval ships, and four coast guard vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday, Taiwan News reported.

Of the 13 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six were detected in the southwest and eastern sectors of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND, according to Taiwan News report.

In retailiation to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor Chinese PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "13 #PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line of #Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in June, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft 67 times and naval or coast guard vessels 71 times. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are considered "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," Taiwan News reported.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has detected six Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and four Coast Guard ships around the nation between 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 6) and 6 a.m. on Friday (June 7), according to Taiwan News.

According to the MND, one Chinese drone was spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), while one PLA helicopter was tracked in the southeast ADIZ.

Taiwan responded by sending aircraft, navy ships, and coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity, as per Taiwan News.

This comes at a time when the tensions between China and Taiwan are at an all-time high. Despite never having governed Taiwan, China's governing Communist Party considers it part of its territory and has threatened to conquer it by force if necessary.

On June 2, China's Minister of National Defence Admiral Dong Jun warned "external forces" for emboldening Taiwan Independence separatists in an attempt to contain China with Taiwan and said that these malicious intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation."

He said that anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will "end up in self-destruction."He accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of pursuing Taiwan's separation in an incremental manner and added that they are bent on erasing the Chinese identity of Taiwan.

In his address at Plenary Session 5: China's Approach to Global Security at Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, Dong Jun said, "China always respects the legitimate concerns of other countries and China's core interests are sacred and inviable to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial Integrity is the sacred mission of the Chinese military. The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the one-China principle has long become a universally recognised norm governing International relations."

"But what we are seeing now is that the DPP authorities in Taiwan are pursuing separation in an incremental way. They are bent on erasing the Chinese identity of Taiwan and severing social historical and cultural links across the Taiwan Strait. Those separatists recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history," he added.

Chinese Defence Minister said that some external forces keep "hollowing out" the one-China principle and continue to sell arms to Taiwan. He said that external forces were taking these actions to "Taiwan Independence separatists in an attempt to contain China with Taiwan" and stressed that these intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation.

Dong Jun said, "At the same time, some external interfering forces keep hollowing out the one China principle with a salami-slicing strategy they have cooked up Taiwan-related legislation and continued to sell arms to Taiwan and have illegal official contacts with it. In fact, what they are doing is to embolden Taiwan Independence separatists in attempt to contain China with Taiwan. These malicious intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation."

Reiterating that China's handling of the Taiwan issue is entirely its internal affair, he said, "China's handling of Taiwan-related issues in accordance with its laws is entirely an internal Affair of China which .... no foreign interference. China stays committed to Peaceful reunification. However, this prospect is increasingly being eroded by separatists for Taiwan Independence and foreign forces."

"The danger of national division is still there. The Chinese People's Liberation Army will remain a strong strong force for upholding National reunification. We will take Resolute actions to curb Taiwan Independence and make sure such a plot never succeed. Anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will only end up in self-destruction," he added.

