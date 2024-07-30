Taiwan detects 14 Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 30 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday that 14 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Monday to 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

Of the 14 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and central Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor China's military activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "14 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and central ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that it detected 18 Chinese military aircraft and 14 naval ships around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Sunday and 6 am (local time) on Monday.

Of the 18 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. In response to China's military activity, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and military exercises near the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

