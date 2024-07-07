Taiwan detects 15 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 7 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 15 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels have been detected around Taiwan in the past 24 hours till 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces employed aircraft, naval vessels and coastal missile systems to monitor Beijing's activities.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "15 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ. We've monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of "gray zone tactics" by operating more military aircraft and naval ships near Taiwan, according to Taiwan News report. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are termed as "an effort or a series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force," the report said.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Beijing has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and military exercises near the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949. However, China views Taiwan as part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On Friday, Taiwan MND stated that 30 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels were operating near its territory from 6 am (local time) on Friday and 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the total aircraft, 23 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Chinese military aircraft came as close as 72 kilometres from Eluanbi in the south and 77 kilometres from Keelung in the north, according to a Taiwan News report. In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "30 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

