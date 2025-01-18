Taiwan detects 17 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], January 18 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 17 aircraft and six naval vessels of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) operating around the island as of 6 am (UTC+8) today.

Among them, 13 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "17 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

The post added, "13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

MND on Friday detected 13 PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8). Among the detected aircraft, 11 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment. This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings. Both type of equipment are strong indications that China is serious about one day invading Taiwan.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

