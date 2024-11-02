Taiwan detects 20 Chinese aircraft around its ADIZ

Taipei [Taiwan], November 2 : The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported over 20 Chinese military aircraft with 11 aircraft entering the Southwest Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) near Taiwan on Saturday.

The MND stated that there were several types of Chinese aircrafts that were detected, including Su-30, KJ-500, etc.

In a post on X, the MND stated, "Overall 20 PLA aircraft in various types (including Su-30, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1820hr today. Out of which, 11 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1852697822694682764

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1852697825496461755

From 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Saturday, 5 PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected. The MND stated that five of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "5 PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1852515971224719607

On Friday, no PLA activity was detected.

"No PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Today's illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operation around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe," Taiwanese MND stated.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1852153589348605974

On Friday, the United States and South Korea voiced their concerns regarding China's recent "provocative actions," which included extensive military exercises around Taiwan, heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

In a joint statement following the 2024 2+2 ministerial meeting, the U.S. and South Korean governments highlighted the significance of maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait Focus Taiwan reported.

Taiwan has been an independent state since 1949. However, China claims Taiwan as its territory and uses military force to reunify the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor