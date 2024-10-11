Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 11 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 20 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Out of the 20 aircraft belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to the statement released by Taiwan's MND.

Following this, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "20 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Since September 2020, China has intensified its gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are considered an "effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has long been a point of contention for Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory and has repeatedly expressed intentions to reunify it with the mainland, even by force if necessary.

Taiwan President William Lai stated that China cannot be considered the "Motherland" of the people of Taiwan. He made this remark during a speech at a Double Ten National Day gala in Taipei on October 4, Taipei Times reported.

William Lai stated, "The PRC could not be the motherland of the people of the ROC." Lai also urged everyone to always stand with Taiwan and learn from the martyrs who made significant sacrifices, honouring the contributions of their predecessors.

He further said, "As the ROC is older, the PRC cannot be its homeland, and for people aged 75 or older in China, the ROC might be their actual homeland."

There is no question regarding ROC sovereignty, as it is firmly rooted in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, he noted, as per the report by Taipei Times.

Lai had urged those planning to congratulate the PRC on its national day to be mindful of their language and to avoid using terms like "Motherland."

