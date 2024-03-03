Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], March 3 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has said that it has detected 21 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time) on Sunday, Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwan's MND, among the 21 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Chinese drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Furthermore, nine PLA aircraft entered the southwest sector of the ADIZ.

Following China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence air defence missile to keep a track of the PLA activity, Taiwan News reported.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "21 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today. 10 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

So far in March, Taiwan has spotted Chinese military aircraft 30 times and naval vessels 14 times. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by making increased use of the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News report.

Gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," the report said.

On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that nine Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected around Taiwan between 6 am on Friday (local time) and 6 am on Saturday (local time), Taiwan News reported.

Four out of nine People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by deploying appropriate resources and forces.

"9 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence posted on X.

