Taiwan detects 22 Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 16 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 22 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the 22 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to China's actions, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "22 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

China's latest military incursion around Taiwan is seen as part of a broader pattern of provocations that have intensified in recent months.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On Monday, Taiwan strongly condemned the 'Joint Sword-2024B' military drill around its territory by China and accused Beijing of challenging the rules-based international order and gravely undermining regional peace and stability.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has noted that China on October 14 launched its so-called Joint Sword-2024B military drill around Taiwan, once again challenging the rules-based international order and gravely undermining regional peace and stability. MOFA strongly condemns China and urges it to pull back and immediately cease its military provocations," Taiwan's Foreign Ministry stated.

In his National Day address, President Lai Ching-te expressed goodwill to China and called for it to act responsibly and work with Taiwan to maintain the prevailing state of peace, stability, and prosperity. However, China remains "determined to intimidate the people of Taiwan" through military exercises and is attempting to threaten Taiwan's democracy and unilaterally disrupt the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region.

"MOFA solemnly denounces China and urges it to neither use false pretexts aimed at justifying disagreement and strife nor become a troublemaker that undermines regional peace and stability," it added.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry also called on other nations to recognize China's "authoritarian and expansionist nature," and take concrete actions to support democratic Taiwan at this critical moment. It also urged them to unite in defending the values of freedom and democracy, and safeguard the rules-based international order, as well as the freedom, openness, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry's statement came after China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan on Monday, simulating strikes on sea and land targets, The Washington Post reported.

Command spokesman Li Xi stated that the exercises launched by China would "test the joint operations capabilities" of the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command and would serve as "a stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces".

