Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircraft in its territory, 18 crosses median line

Taipei [Taiwan], January 3 : The Ministry of National Defense (MND) of Taiwan reported heightened military activity around the island, with 24 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and seven naval vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) detected as of 6:00 am (UTC+8) on Friday.

Eighteen of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "24 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

"18 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the post added.

On Thursday, MND detected 22 PLA aircraft, including J-16 fighter jets and KJ-500, in Taiwan's territory.

The MND noted that 18 of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ and conducting joint air-sea training with other Chinese naval vessels.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "Overall 22 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0850 hr today."

It added, "Out of which, 18 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

MND on Thursday morning reported three Chinese PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to the MND, all three aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "3 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace. However, China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

