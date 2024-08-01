Taiwan detects 29 Chinese aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 1 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 29 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the 29 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwest, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor China's military activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, "29 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1818813901867491703

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 25 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

The Taiwan Strait, separating Taiwan from mainland China, has been a frequent area of contention, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province and asserting sovereignty over the island.

The latest incident comes amid heightened regional security concerns and underscores Taiwan's ongoing vigilance in defending its airspace and territorial integrity against Chinese military activities.

Amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The manoeuvres are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.

