Taiwan detects 29 Chinese aircraft, seven vessels operating around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 21 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday (local time) said that 29 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were operating in the vicinity of Taiwan and were detected.

In a post shared on 'X', the ministry said that, out of 29 sorties, 17 aircraft crossed the median line and noted that it has monitored the situation and responded.

"29 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 out of 29 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said on 'X'.

On Thursday, MND said it detected 24 Chinese sorties of various types around its territory.

Of the 24, 16 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 24 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1454hr today. 16 out of 24 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor