Taiwan detects 3 Chinese sorties, 17 vessels, 8 ships

Taipei [Taiwan], January 1 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 17 naval vessels and eight official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Thursday.

Of the three, one sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "(U) 3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 17 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 77 PLA aircraft, 17 PLAN vessels and eight official ships operating around itself.

In a post on X, he said, "77 PLA aircraft, 17 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 35 out of 77 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, the Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command completed the "Justice Mission 2025" Drills around Taiwan, the official press account of China's armed forces said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, China Military Bugle cited Senior Captain Li Xi, a spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command.

"The PLA Eastern Theater Command has successfully completed 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills and fully tested the integrated joint operations capabilities of its troops. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command will remain on high alert at all times, keep strengthening combat readiness through arduous training, resolutely thwart the attempts of 'Taiwan Independence' separatists and external intervention, and firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The drills, which have been codenamed 'Justice Mission 2025', involved the PLA Eastern Theatre Command dispatching its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force troops to conduct joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, southwest, southeast and east of Taiwan.

