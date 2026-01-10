Taiwan detects 3 Chinese sorties, 6 vessels around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], January 10 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the three, a sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/rh4dOq4C9R— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 10, 2026

Earlier on Friday, the MND detected the presence of 23 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and an official ship. Of the 23, 19 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "23 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

23 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded pic.twitter.com/0mk3Q23oIR— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 9, 2026

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to reach into, Focus Taiwan reported.

Focus Taiwan said that the Taiwanese President said that as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he was pledging to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

"I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

He also said on Thursday that China's "cross-border pressure" against the people of Taiwan proves that Beijing's authority does not extend to Taiwan and confirms that Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Focus Taiwan reported Lai cited the recent visit to Taiwan by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who has been sanctioned by China and barred from entering PRC, saying that the visit demonstrated that how the Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan's official name and the PRC are not subordinate to each other.

