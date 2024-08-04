Taiwan detects 36 Chinese military aircraft, 12 naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 4 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 36 Chinese military aircraft and 12 naval vessels were operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

Of the 36 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 31 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, southeastern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Bejing's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor China's military activity.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "36 PLA aircraft and 12 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 31 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, southeastern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

So far in August, Taiwan has detected PLA aircraft 71 times and Chinese ships 36 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, with 18 Chinese aircraft and 13 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels detected as of 6 am local time on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, 11 of the PLA aircraft breached the median line, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation and responded promptly to the incursion.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND said, "18 PLA aircraft and 13 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor