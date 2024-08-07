Taiwan detects 36 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 7 : The Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 36 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan in the last 24 hours until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the 36 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 31 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND.

In response to the Chinese military action, Taiwan sent aircraft, and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor Chinese PLA activity, it said.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND stated, "36 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 31 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in August, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft 128 times and naval ships 62 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 21 Chinese military aircraft were detected from 6 am (local time) on Monday to 6 am (local time).

Of the 21 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 18 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern Taiwan's eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"Overall 21 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1830hr today. Out of which, 18 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a post on X.

