Taiwan detects 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 6 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Sunday that four Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), two of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan MND stated, "4 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

After three days of no Chinese activity, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels around itself on Saturday, a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence stated.

The MND stated that 13 People's Liberation Army aircraft and 3 People's Liberation Army Navy vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

The MND added that eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND stated, "13 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, from October 1-4, no PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected, the MND stated.

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

