Taiwan detects 5 PLAN vessels, 4 PRC balloons, 1 official ship around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], January 12 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Monday that it recorded the presence of 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's MND said that it recorded the presence of 4 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN ships and 1 official ship around its territory. It also mentioned that 1 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported.

It stated that President Lai, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

"I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

He also said on Thursday that China's "cross-border pressure" against the people of Taiwan proves that Beijing's authority does not extend to Taiwan and confirms that Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Focus Taiwan reported Lai cited the recent visit to Taiwan by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who has been sanctioned by China and barred from entering PRC, saying that the visit demonstrated how the Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan's official name and the PRC are not subordinate to each other.

