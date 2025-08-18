Taiwan detects 6 Chinese aircraft, 5 naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 18 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday said it detected six Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around its territory as of 6 am (local time).

The ministry confirmed that three out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/45mRLxO6TB— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 18, 2025

On Sunday, Taiwan's defence ministry reported six PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels operating around its territory. The MND said that all two out of six sorties had crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Last week, speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation. Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat, and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

"Why is it essential to conquer Taiwan... We are with you. We stand with you... As China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, I hope that we all the West, America, the UK and all Europeans will have the courage not to tiptoe away, not to be cowed by our desire to be deferential to Beijing, but to stand with Taiwan and deepen our economic partnership," the former UK PM stated, as quoted by Taipei Times.

