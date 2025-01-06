Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft and vessels near its shores

Taipei [Taiwan], January 6 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Monday detected seven aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and seven vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) near its territory.

The MND reported that six of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "7 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

"6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the post added.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1876071188914638884

On Sunday, MND had detected five PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels near its territory. The MND noted that four of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

On Saturday, MND detected five PLA aircraft and seven PLAN near its territory. The MND noted that three of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

In response to the PLA's activities, the MND initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations across the island and is closely coordinating with the Coast Guard Administration to implement appropriate countermeasures.

Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor