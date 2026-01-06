Taiwan detects 8 sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 naval vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], January 6 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected eight sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

Of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's MND detected three sorties of PLA sorties, eight PLAN vessels, and one official ship around its territory.

A post on X stated, "(U) 3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Japan's potential role in a Taiwan emergency fuelled tensions with China and raised concerns that the lack of moderating voices around her could leave her hardline positions largely unchecked, Kyodo News reported.

With senior moderates within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and a centrist coalition partner distancing themselves from Takaichi, doubts are growing about her ability to manage diplomacy beyond China and coordinate broader economic and social policies, according to Kyodo News.

An opposition lawmaker warned that Takaichi's decision to form a coalition with a conservative party ahead of becoming Japan's first female prime minister on October 21 "has left few remaining checks on her hardline course."

Takaichi is widely seen as the political heir to former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022 and whose firm security stance she admires. However, the lawmaker said Abe was "more skilled" at building consensus through dialogue.

Less than a week after Takaichi won the LDP's presidential election on October 4, the Komeito party ended its 26-year alliance with the LDP, citing frustration over its response to political funds scandals, Kyodo News reported.

