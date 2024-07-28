Taiwan detects 9 Chinese vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 28 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, as nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected.

No PLA aircraft were detected in the given timeframe.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. Today's illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operation around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

The Ministry did not specify the types of aircraft involved in the incident but assured that the situation was under close surveillance. Incursions by PLA military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's ADIZ are not uncommon but have escalated tensions in the region, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China.

On Saturday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry detected four PLAN vessels in its territory. However, no PLA flight operation was reported.

The Taiwan Strait, separating Taiwan from mainland China, has been a frequent area of contention, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province and asserting sovereignty over the island.

The latest incident comes amid heightened regional security concerns and underscores Taiwan's ongoing vigilance in defending its airspace and territorial integrity against Chinese military activities.

As tensions persist, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence remains on high alert, prepared to respond to any further escalations in the region.

Amid the growing threat, Taiwan, starting Monday, began military exercises to test its war-fighting capabilities.

Amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The manoeuvres are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.

