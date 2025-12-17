Taiwan detects 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], December 17 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Wednesday detected nine sorties of Chinese Military aircraft and seven Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the nine, five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. The PLA Navy's Fujian aircraft carrier (CV-18) transited the Taiwan Strait yesterday. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2001095818976403624?s=20

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan detected 13 PLA aircraft sorties and seven PLAN vessels, and nine of those crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2000732608590962712?s=20

Meanwhile, the US Senate has passed the Porcupine Act to speed up US defence sales and make it easier for American allies to transfer military equipment to Taiwan, reported Focus Taiwan.

The bill, formally called the Providing Our Regional Companions Upgraded Protection in Nefarious Environments Act, was cleared by the Senate by unanimous consent last week. The US House of Representatives will now take it up. If approved in identical form, it will be sent to the president for signature before becoming law.

The legislation amends the Arms Export Control Act to include Taiwan among countries eligible for shorter notification and reporting periods for arms purchases. It is also aimed at expediting licensing procedures for US allies seeking to transfer military equipment to Taiwan, according to Focus Taiwan.

