Taiwan detects Chinese incursion with military vessels around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], May 22 : The Taiwan Ministry of Defence (MND) on Wednesday, tracked the presence of Chinese military vessels around its vicinity.

According to the ministry statement, seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels operating around the nation up until 6 am.

Taiwan's Armed Forces (ROCArmedForces) monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taiwan ministry detected the presence of eight Chinese naval vessels around the nation up until 6 pm. On the same day in the morning, 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) activity, according to the MND.

This development marks a concerning escalation in the tensions between Taiwan and China, which has long claimed sovereignty over the island, as per Taiwan News.

The increased presence of Chinese military assets near Taiwan underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. Taiwan has frequently raised concerns about China's military activities and its ambitions to reunify Taiwan with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait served for decades as a tacit border between China and Taiwan, but China's military has more freely sent aircraft, warships and drones across it since former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

