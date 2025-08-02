Taiwan detects Chinese incursions around territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 2 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Saturday.

As per the MND, out of 11 aircraft, four crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/MN2yDc0vv9— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 2, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Earlier on Friday, the MND detected 20 sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around itself.

In a post on X, it said, "20 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

20 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/kjULO6rMeG— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 1, 2025

}}}}

Meanwhile, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) condemned China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) for alleging that Taiwan's ruling party was engaging in "political manipulation" and had lost public backing, as reported by the Taipei Times.

TAO spokesman Chen Binhua stated that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "has faced a decline in popular support and its policies contradict the genuine mainstream public sentiment in Taiwan," following the failed recall votes against 24 Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers the previous day.

He further claimed that the DPP acts as though it has a "fundamental stance on Taiwan independence" and harbours an "ambition for one-party control," according to the Taipei Times report.

He accused the DPP of "neglecting the welfare of Taiwanese and frequently inciting political conflict, suppressing opponents by any means, and aggravating societal divisions."

He argued that these actions have "revealed the party's facade of democracy and illustrated its true authoritarian nature."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor