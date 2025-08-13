Taiwan detects Chinese military activity around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 13 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 14 Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

The MND said that six out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "14 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Tuesday, the MND detected 14 sorties of PLA aircraft, five PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

In a post on X, MND said, "14 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat, and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

