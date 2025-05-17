Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], May 17 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that it detected 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 10 of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Deputy Director General Hsieh Ching-chin said on Thursday that Taiwan is holding talks with "certain countries" to conduct a joint humanitarian exercise in the Taiwan Strait as a response to China's increasing use of "gray zone" tactics and legal warfare.

During a legislative session, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu questioned how the CGA is addressing the growing force disparity in the Taiwan Strait, particularly with Beijing deploying Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships disguised as China Coast Guard vessels.

Wang also raised concerns about Chinese ships stopping and inspecting Taiwanese vessels and asked what measures are available to counter such actions, Taipei Times reported. Hsieh responded that any attempt to enforce a maritime lockdown would be considered an act of war. He added that the coast guard is working closely with Taiwan's navy and intelligence agencies to ensure safe passage for Taiwanese ships.

Hsieh also mentioned that the CGA is considering developing air support capabilities, particularly long-range reconnaissance, allowing faster response to Chinese incursions. Wang proposed that Taiwan work with allies such as the US, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia to host a joint humanitarian rescue exercise as a strategic way to counter China's tactics.

In response, Hsieh confirmed that discussions were already underway. "The coast guard and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are already in related talks with 'certain nations'," he said.

