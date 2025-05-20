Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], May 20 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that it detected six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and three official ships operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "6 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1924631160380129540

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on May 17, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te visited the Army Engineer Training Centre and the Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command in Kaohsiung and expressed gratitude to members of the armed forces for their dedication. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) shared the details regarding the visit on X.

"Today, President @ChingteLai visited the Army Engineer Training Center and the Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command in Kaohsiung. He expressed gratitude to the service members for their steadfast dedication to guarding the frontlines day and night", Taiwan's MND stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1923308508847505428

His visit comes after Taiwan conducted a series of test firings of several Land Sword II and HIMARS systems in recent times to bolster air defence preparedness.

As per the MND, Land Sword II possesses the capability of countering varied aerial threats, thereby significantly enhancing the protection of the force.

"Land Sword II makes its live fire debut. This SAM system is capable of countering diverse aerial threats and significantly enhances force protection for #ROCArmy," MND wrote in a post on X on May 13.

