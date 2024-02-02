Taiwan detects eight Chinese military aircraft, five naval ships around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], February 2 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday said that eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships were detected operating around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Thursday and 6 am (local time) on Friday (local time), Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwan's MND, of the eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Furthermore, one PLA aircraft entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to keep a watch on the activity of China's PLA, Taiwan News reported.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "8 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels were detected operating around Taiwan up until 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's Sw ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," Taiwan News reported.

On Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said 33 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships were detected operating around Taiwan. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and deployed appropriate forces to respond.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "33 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels were detected operating around Taiwan up until 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 14 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Marine Corps on Wednesday held a maritime drill at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung. The maritime drill featured a mine-laying ship and a domestically built assault boat that carried out maritime surveillance and combat operations to simulate defending against a Chinese invasion, Focus Taiwan reported citing Central News Agency (CNA).

The manoeuvres, which took place in waters around Zuoying Harbour, were designed to test the Marine Corps' ability to identify Chinese military movements quickly as well as their combat preparedness and capability, according to CNA report.

During the exercise, the Taiwan Navy made an emergency departure from the harbour with a minelayer and an indigenous M109 assault boat and performed a variety of actions, including surveillance and the use of radar systems and drones to alert battleship forces to approaching hostile forces, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor