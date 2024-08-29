Taiwan detects heightened Chinese activity around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 29 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 13 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with eight PLAN vessels and two official ships around the country from 6 am Tuesday up until 6 am on Wednesday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stated.

10 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "13 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

On Wednesday, Taiwan detected 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with 7 PLAN vessels and one official ship around the country from Tuesday 6 am up until 6 am on Wednesday.

Out of the 30 aircraft that were detected around Taiwan by its defence forces, 27 of them crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

"30 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence wrote on X.

"We have monitored the situation and responded," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has criticised China for violating other countries' sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported.

According to the Taiwan MoFA statement, China's continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News report.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor