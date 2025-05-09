Taiwan detects hike in Chinese activity around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], May 9 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 14 sorties of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Naval (PLAN) vessels and one official ship were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Out of the 14 sorties, 12 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, " 14 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that five sorties of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Naval (PLAN) vessels and one official ship were detected.

Out of the five sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile on Thursday, Two US senators have reintroduced the Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act, stating that its purpose is to reaffirm America's commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy and international participation in response to growing diplomatic and military pressure from China, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).

Republican John Curtis and Democrat Jeff Merkley introduced the bill on Monday for the fourth time, following unsuccessful attempts in 2020, 2021, and 2023, when it failed to advance beyond the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, CNA reported.

Curtis stated, "Our alliance with Taiwan is one of the most strategically and morally significant partnerships America has in the Indo-Pacific, and we need to ensure our policies match our principles. The Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act will deepen our relationship with Taiwan by elevating the status of our top diplomat, incentivising high-level cooperation and visits between our governments, and combating Chinese Communist Party disinformation campaigns targeting Taiwan."

