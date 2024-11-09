Taiwan detects increased Chinese activity around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 9 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Friday, detecting 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship.

The Taiwanese MND stated that nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Chinese activity around Taiwan's strait has risen.

On Friday, the Taiwanese MND detected 11 Chinese aircraft and five vessels around it.

In a post on X, it said, "11 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.

