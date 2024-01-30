Taiwan detects nine Chinese military aircraft, four naval vessels around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], January 30 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected nine Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Monday and 6 am (local time) on Tuesday, Taiwan News reported.

In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND). During that time, No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

Furthermore, one Chinese balloon was detected crossing the Taiwan Strait median line at 139 km (75 NM) northwest of Keelung on Monday at 3:09 pm (local time). The balloon travelled east and then disappeared at 3:10 pm (local time), according to Taiwan News report.

So far in January, Taiwan has detected 291 Chinese military aircraft and 132 naval ships. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics is an "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force, Taiwan News reported.

On Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected seven Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and one balloon around Taiwan between 9 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time) on Monday, Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, one of the seven People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, entered the southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ). The aircraft was identified as an unmanned aerial vehicle that came within 170 km (92 NM) of Eluanbi.

The Taiwan Ministry of National Defence said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. In response, Taiwan's MND said it deployed combat patrol aircraft, and dispatched naval vessels and land-based air defence missile systems.

Furthermore, the MND said the Chinese balloon was detected 125 km (68 NM) southwest of Taichung at an altitude of 6,700 m (22,000 feet) at 7:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, Taiwan News reported.

The balloon flew in an easterly direction over northern Taiwan and disappeared at 8:52 pm (local time) on Sunday over the northern end of Taiwan's central mountain range.

