Taiwan detects seven Chinese naval ships, six military aircraft near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 1 : The Ministry of National Defence said on Monday that they had tracked seven Chinese naval ships (PLAN) and six military aircraft (PLA) around Taiwan between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday, Taiwan News reported.

According to MND, of the six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two PLA helicopters were tracked in the southwest and southeast portions of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 helicopters entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Ds5Jcg5pSD— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 1, 2024

In a post on X, MND said, "6 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and 7 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 helicopters entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time, as per Taiwan News.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft.

According to Taiwan News, Taiwan tracked Chinese military aircraft 423 times and naval/coast guard vessels 229 times last month.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy. China continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan, considers it a part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has advised its citizens against travelling to China, Hong Kong, and Macao following Beijing's threats to execute supporters of Taiwan's independence.

Liang Wen-chieh, spokesperson for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, issued this warning in response to increased tensions with China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to engage with Taiwan's government since President Tsai Ing-wen's election in 2016.

The advisory aims to caution Taiwanese travellers about potential risks under China's new guidelines targeting supporters of Taiwan's independence. While travel is not prohibited, citizens are advised against expressing political views or engaging in activities that could lead to detention or prosecution by Chinese authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor