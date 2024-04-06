Taiwan detects seven Chinese naval vessels, one aircraft around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], April 6 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that it detected seven Chinese naval vessels and one aircraft around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Friday and 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan deployed aircraft, naval ships and air defence missile systems to monitor China's activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "1 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. The aircraft entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

So far in April, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft 40 times and naval vessels 27 times. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military planes and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

On Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) tracked eight Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am on Thursday (April 4) and 6 am on Friday (April 5), Taiwan News reported.

"8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," Taiwan MND posted on X.

Earlier in March, Taiwan Air Force Command announced that it carried out an integrated air defence exercise to enhance the overall effectiveness of defence operations, Taiwan News reported.

The Taiwan Air Force Command said it would continue to enhance training intensity considering the frequent intrusions by Chinese military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's air defence identification zone and nearby water.

It further stated that these efforts are made to fulfil regional security and defence operation needs, safeguard airspace and protect the homeland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor