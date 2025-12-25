Taiwan detects six Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels, one ship around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], December 25 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected six sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels and one ship operating around the country as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

As per the MND, of the six sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"Six sorties of PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. Two out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said in a X post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels and one ship operating around the country as of 6 am (local time).

As per the MND, of the five sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"Five sorties of PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. One out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said in a X post.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has flagged China's claim over India's Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated "core interests", underscoring Beijing's broader national strategy aimed at achieving the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049.

The report notes that China's leadership has expanded the scope of its "core interests" to include Taiwan, sovereignty claims and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chinese officials have described the unification of China and contested territories, particularly Taiwan, as a "natural requirement" for national rejuvenation.

