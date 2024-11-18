Taiwan detects spike in Chinese activity around it

Taipei [Taiwan], November 18 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Monday and detected six aircraft and as many vessels.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the aircraft and vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8). Two of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

6 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ra2DsHbDxt— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 18, 2024

Taiwan stepped up security on its maritime borders.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Always standing on the front line of defending our maritime borders."

Always standing on the front line of defending our maritime borders.#MaritimeMonday #ROCSChengHo #ROCSChangChien #ROCSPanChao pic.twitter.com/GL7d2O1uuH— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 18, 2024

The Ministry said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly.

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

On Sunday too, the Taiwanese MND reported Chinese military activity, detecting five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. Today's illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operation around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/cncVZnQHg7— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 17, 2024

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

On November 16, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) stated that four Chinese coast guard vessels entered the waters of the Taiwanese island Kinmen twice on Friday, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to the CGA, the Chinese vessels first entered Kinmen's waters at 8:50 am (local time) from various points, including Fuxingyu, Zhaishan, Liaoluo, and the southern entrance of Beiding. In response, the CGA dispatched four patrol boats, which monitored the Chinese vessels and issued warnings in both Mandarin and English for them to leave, Focus Taiwan reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor