Taiwan diplomat calls 'One China' policy a "scam" at Siang Dialogue 2.0

New Delhi [India], February 8 : Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei, Deputy Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India on Saturday challenged China's longstanding 'One China Policy' in a significant address at The Siang Dialogue 2.0 in Delhi.

Organised by the Red Lantern Analytica at Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, the event brought together global experts, policymakers, and academics where they discussed pressing geopolitical, economic, and security challenges shaping the world today.

The Deputy Representative took a firm stance against China's One China Policy, labeling it as a "scam."

"The so-called one China principle, that there is only one China, and PRC is the sole legal government of China and Taiwan part of China, is a scam because there are two Chinas, ROC, Republic of China in Taiwan and PRC, People's Republic of China, since 1949. And if the PRC is the sole legal government of China, Taiwan never belongs to the PRC. So Taiwan is never part of China. So the one China principle is a scam," he said.

He also underscored Taiwan's identity as a free, independent state, pointing out that since the civil war of 1949, Taiwan has not been under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Further highlighting China's increasing regional ambitions, Hsieh warned that Beijing is actively attempting to extend its influence beyond Taiwan, citing China's covert efforts to occupy Japan's Okinawa, which is just 750 kilometers from Taiwan. This assertion adds to the growing concerns about China's geopolitical objectives in the Asia-Pacific region.

Calling for solidarity among democratic nations, Hsieh urged that like-minded countries must unite to push back against China's assertions.

"It is crucial that we stand together and resist China's growing assertions, which threaten the autonomy of democratic states in the region," he said, noting that Taiwan's security and sovereignty are integral to maintaining the stability of the Indo-Pacific region."

Later while talking with ANI, Hsieh emphasized Taiwan's robust and growing relationship with India and said that both nations are part of like-minded democracies.

"Taiwan has a very important advanced technological supply chain. That's also because we produce 90 per cent of the advanced semiconductors in the world and we are number two ICT manufacturers in the world. So it's very important for Taiwan also. And we are also part of the like-minded democracies, which is also important for the value chain," he said.

The China-Taiwan conflict is centred around Beijing's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan, viewing it as a breakaway province. Taiwan, however, sees itself as a separate entity with its own government, economy, and democratic system. Tensions have risen over the years, with China threatening military action to reunify Taiwan, while Taiwan seeks international support for its self-determination. This dispute has significant implications for regional security and global geopolitics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor