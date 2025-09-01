Taiwan Education Centre inaugurated at Chennai Institute of Technology

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 : The Taiwan Education Centre (TEC) was inaugurated at the Chennai Institute of Technology on Wednesday, marking a new milestone in Indo-Taiwanese ties.

According to a release, the Centre will provide students with training in the Mandarin language, along with student and faculty exchange programmes, new research initiatives, and opportunities for higher education for Indian students in Taiwan.

The event was organised jointly by National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, and Taiwan's Ministry of Education. Representatives from these institutions participated and spoke about the historical ties between India and Taiwan, stressing the importance of strengthening educational partnerships.

Chairman of Chennai Institute of Technology, P. Sriram, presided over the event and highlighted the various initiatives at the institution, reaffirming the commitment to global success and excellence. The Director General of TECC, Stephen S. C. Hsu, Director of Education at TECC Chennai, Jill Lai, and Professor Wei-Sung Wang, Director of the Taiwan National Tsing Hua University India Research Center, delivered special addresses on the significance of collaboration in education and research between Taiwan and India.

As part of its training initiatives, 64 students at Chennai Institute of Technology are currently receiving Mandarin lessons, enabling them to pursue global job opportunities and higher education.

The press note added that Taiwan's Ministry of Education has been encouraging institutions worldwide to promote the learning of Mandarin, which will help Indian students proficient in the language to pursue higher studies while also strengthening India-Taiwan ties.

