Taiwan expels Chinese Coast Guard ships amid rising tensions

Taipei [Taiwan], October 14 : Taiwan has expelled four Chinese coast guard ships that entered its restricted waters near the Matsu Islands shortly after the People's Liberation Army announced the start of its Joint Sword-2024B drills around Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) reported detecting two China Coast Guard ships near Nangan Island and two more near Dongyin Island on Monday morning. Following the intrusion of Chinese vessels into restricted waters off Matsu, the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch dispatched four patrol boats to monitor the situation.

According to CGA, the incident raised the total number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan-controlled waters to 44 this year.

The CGA noted it has formed a task force to address "abnormal" Chinese coast guard activities that began around 11 am. Several Chinese ships crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, loitering near various parts of Taiwan's coastline. In response, the CGA deployed patrol vessels to assist the Ministry of National Defence in monitoring these activities.

According to the CNA report, the CGA and Army personnel on Menghu Islet had also detected a suspicious target moving towards the islet early Monday. After assessing the situation, patrol vessels intercepted an inflatable boat carrying a Chinese citizen, who was arrested and is now under investigation.

The China-Taiwan dispute centres around the political status of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified with the mainland, while Taiwan operates as a self-governing democracy with its own government, economy, and identity.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) asserts its sovereignty over Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification. In contrast, Taiwan, under the leadership of various parties over the years, has increasingly embraced its distinct identity and has resisted unification on Beijing's terms.

The disputes in the maritime areas surrounding Taiwan are emblematic of broader geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly involving China's assertive claims over the South China Sea.

The increasing military presence by China, including naval exercises and the construction of artificial islands, has heightened tensions.

