Taiwan expresses regret over reports of China-Solomon Islands effort to exclude Taiwan from Pacific Islands Forum

Taipei [Taiwan], August 27 : Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed regret over reports regarding efforts made by China and the Solomon Islands to exclude Taiwan from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) is an inter-governmental organisation focused on strengthening collaboration among Oceania's countries and territories. It aims to establish a trade bloc and facilitate regional peacekeeping efforts.

According to the CNA report, the MOFA statement followed a Monday report in the Australian Newspaper, which claimed that the Solomon Islands would table a motion at this year's forum in Tonga to strip Taiwan of its "development partner" status.

An anonymous source cited in the Australian report stated that the Solomon Islands had received clear directives from Beijing to block Taiwan's participation in the 2025 Pacific Islands Forum summit, scheduled to be held in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.

When asked to comment on Tuesday, Taiwan's MOFA noted that Taiwan has contributed to PIF partners through financial aid and scholarship programs since joining the organization over 20 years ago. MOFA added that Taiwan's participation in the PIF has always adhered to the principles of "diversity and inclusion."

The report further stated that Taiwan holds "development partner status" in the PIF region and has participated in the group's annual summit since 1993. Despite being non-members, China, the United States, Japan, Canada, and the European Union also take part in the annual forum and other PIF events as "dialogue partners."

Since abandoning its long-held diplomatic recognition of Taipei in 2019, the Solomon Islands has become a staunch regional ally of China, receiving significant development aid and signing a secretive bilateral security pact in 2022. Currently, three PIF membersPalau, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalumaintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China's strategy involves expanding its influence in the Pacific by forging bilateral agreements and providing economic assistance to island nations, The Diplomat reported. This approach aims to reduce Taiwan's international presence and increase China's geopolitical leverage.

