Taiwan Foreign Ministry denounces claim of video showing diplomatic staff destroying Nuaru's flag

Taipei [Taiwan], January 28 : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan has strongly denounced a video allegedly showcasing the diplomatic staff destroying the flag of the Pacific island nation Nauru while withdrawing from the country, according to Taiwan News.

According to MOFA, Solomon Business Magazine released a video online claiming that Taiwanese embassy workers purposely damaged what seemed to be Nauru's national flag, as well as other papers.

Following an inquiry, the ministry criticised the misleading claim and those who sought to manipulate the situation through modified information.

MOFA stated that upon the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru, all cooperative projects were terminated, and Taiwanese staff began evacuation processes in accordance with bilateral agreements, according to Taiwan News.

This includes the centralised destruction of company papers and goods that do not need to be preserved in order to protect Taiwan's interests.

The Ministry advised Taiwan and Nauru to prevent hostile manipulation through misleading reporting and to evacuate people as soon as possible, reported Taiwan News.

With the loss of Nauru, Taiwan now has just three Pacific Island allies: Tuvalu, Palau, and the Marshall Islands, all of which have renewed their relations. However, speculations suggest that Tuvalu may reassess relations following its general election that took place on January 26 recently.

The island nation of Nauru, which is situated in the Pacific had announced severing ties with Taiwan, and will be moving to the "One-China Principle", in early weeks of January.

In the official release which was posted on Facebook, the Government of the Republic of Nauru announced that in the best interest of its people, the island nation will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal Government.

It said, "We will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal Government representing the whole of China and seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC)."

Nauru has decided to sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and will have no official exchanges with the country.

