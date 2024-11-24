Taiwan hosts 61st Golden Horse Awards honouring Chinese-language cinema

Taipei [Taiwan], November 24 : The 61st Golden Horse Awards, celebrating excellence in Chinese-language cinema, took place in Taipei on Saturday, November 23.

The prestigious event brought together talent from Taiwan, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and beyond, recognising achievements in 26 categories, Taiwan News (CNA) reported.

Taiwan's premier film awards show was hosted at the Taipei Music Center, with actor Liu Kuan-ting serving as the evening's host. Liu, known for his Golden Horse-winning role in the 2019 Taiwanese drama "A Sun," led the ceremony.

The show highlighted the best in Chinese-language filmmaking, drawing international attention.

This year, the Taiwanese film Dead Talents Society has garnered the most nominations, competing in 11 categories. Directed by John Hsu, the film is a contender for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and several other honours. Its strong presence in the nominations underscores the impact of local talent on the Chinese-language cinema landscape, reported CNA.

A historic moment for the awards was marked by the inclusion of Thailand's Wanlop Rungkumjad in the Best Actor category, the first Thai nominee for this prestigious honour.

Rungkumjad, recognised for his performance in Singaporean filmmaker Chiang Wei-liang's Mongrel, competed against a line-up of accomplished actors, including Taiwan's King Jieh-wen, Chang Chen, and Zhang Zhi-yong, as well as Hong Kong's Yau Hawk-sau.

The Best Actress category featured a similarly competitive line-up. Taiwan's Sylvia Chang and Kimi Hsia faced off against Hong Kong's Au Ga-man, Chung Suet-ying, and Sandra Ng.

Each nominee has demonstrated exceptional talent, promising a closely watched contest in one of the night's most anticipated categories.

Audiences can view the full list of nominations on the official Golden Horse Awards website, CNA reported.

Taiwan Television (TTV) also provided a live stream on its website, allowing fans around the world to join in celebrating the achievements of the nominees.

