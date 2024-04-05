'Taiwan independence' flags waived during live performance of Chinese band

Taipei [Taiwan], April 5 : Chinese band Young Drug found themselves surrounded by 'Taiwan independence' flags and fervent chants following their performance at Legacy Taipei livehouse, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

As the band exited the venue on Tuesday evening, they were surrounded by banners advocating for "Taiwan Independence" and "Free Hong Kong," while slogans like "Taiwan and China, one country on each side" and "Free Hong Kong, revolution now" echoed in the air.

The uproar was incited by the band's social media post the day prior, which read: "From Guangxi to Taiwan, China. See you tomorrow at 'Open Your Head' Taipei." This sparked outrage among Taiwanese netizens, prompting a wave of protests, according to CNA.

Furthermore, their scheduled performance at the Taiwan Music Festival in Pingtung County faced cancellation. The county government, organisers of the festival, expressed profound regret over the disturbance caused by the band's post. They emphasised their commitment not only to music but also to "unfaltering beliefs."

Yin Feng-Lan, head of the Pingtung County Government's Information and International Affairs Department, explained that the festival has consistently invited overseas musicians over its four-year history, hence the invitation extended to Young Drug.

However, given the band's controversial wording, deemed unacceptable by the Taiwanese people, the county government intervened. They requested the band to remove the post and subsequently cancelled their appearance at the festival, Central News Agency reported.

