Taiwan issues tenders for the upgradation of its C-130 aircraft

Taipei [Taiwan], December 25 : Taiwan's military on Wednesday issued a public tender for the upgrade of their C-130 military transport aircraft as part of a six-year initiative to modernise its ageing fleet, Focus Taiwan reported.

The tender notice, posted on Taiwan's Government e-Procurement System, indicates that the ROC Defence Mission to the US is looking to procure C-130 aircraft propellers, with an estimated value of NT 126 million (USD 3.85 million), as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The contract for the successful bid will be announced on January 8, 2025, and the project is scheduled to run through December 2025.

According to Focus Taiwan, this marks the official start of the planned overhaul of Taiwan's Air Force's 20 C-130 aircraft to enhance their capabilities in collision avoidance, sea rescue, and other systems. The upgrade project is set to run from 2025 to 2030.

The primary focus of the Taiwanese military will be to integrate cockpits and improve the aircraft's sea rescue functions, additionally, simulators will be acquired, and ageing systems will be upgraded, including updated GPS, improved position reporting, and enhanced collision avoidance capabilities, Focus Taiwan reported, citing sources.

The estimated budget for the entire project is expected to exceed NT 10 billion, the sources stated to Focus Taiwan.

Taiwan's Air Force first acquired 20 C-130Hs and a modified C-130HE for electronic warfare from the United States in the early 1980s, with the first batch entering service in 1986. The Air Force currently operates a fleet of 20 C-130s, which serve as the primary transport aircraft for Taiwan's armed forces.

