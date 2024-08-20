Taiwan lawmaker denounces Chinese fishing vessel intrusions

Taipei [Taiwan], August 20 : After a Chinese fishing boat sunk off the coast of Kinmen, both Taiwan's Coast Guard and Chinese authorities are actively engaged in search and rescue operations to locate the missing individuals and recover the vessel.

According to Wu Szu-yao, leader of the Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus as cited by Taiwan News the Taiwanese aversion to China has significantly intensified following the sinking of the Chinese fishing vessel Minlongyu 60877.

The vessel sank 12 kilometres off the coast of Kinmen on August 17 after colliding with another ship. Of the seven crew members aboard, four were successfully rescued, while three remain missing.

On the same day as the incident, the Chinese Coast Guard dispatched two patrol ships and one rescue vessel to the Taiwan Strait. The Taiwan Coast Guard Administration reported that these ships briefly crossed the median line dividing Taiwan and China before returning to Chinese waters.

Although they did not enter Taiwan's restricted maritime zones, their movements were closely monitored by the Taiwanese military to ensure no further intrusion occurred, Taiwan News reported.

Wu Szu-yao expressed strong disapproval of China's actions in response to the situation, criticizing what she described as a hostile approach despite Taiwan's initial goodwill. She emphasized that such actions exacerbate Taiwanese resentment towards China and undermine diplomatic relations.

Wu urged China to exercise greater restraint and avoid taking advantage of Taiwan's willingness to cooperate, stressing that ongoing hostility only deepens divisions between the two sides.

This incident follows a similar event in February when a Chinese speedboat capsized off Kinmen after entering Taiwanese waters and attempting to evade Taiwan's Coast Guard vessels. The February incident resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and further strained relations between Taiwan and China, reported Taiwan News.

Wu's remarks underscore a growing frustration in Taiwan regarding China's aggressive maritime activities and highlight the need for both sides to seek diplomatic solutions to avoid further escalation.

