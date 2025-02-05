Taiwan libraries stock banned books from Hong Kong amid political crackdown

Taipei [Taiwan], February 5 : Libraries in Taiwan are now offering tens of thousands of books that have been banned in Hong Kong due to the government's ongoing crackdown on politically sensitive content, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Hong Kong's bookstores were once famous for their wide range of books, including controversial and politically radical works. According to Radio Free Asia, since the Chinese government introduced a strict National Security Law in 2020, which limits public criticism, many books have been removed from shelves, and independent bookstores have been forced out of business.

In response to this, libraries in Taiwan have stepped in to preserve and protect these banned books, RFA reported.

Many of these books are now available in Taiwanese libraries, including the National Taiwan Library, Taipei City Library, and Academia Sinica Library. This effort may also be driven by the demand from Hong Kong residents who have fled to Taiwan, as reported by RFA.

A recent search of these libraries revealed that many books previously banned in Hong Kong are now available in Taiwan.

RFA reported that some of these include works about Hong Kong's 2014 Umbrella Movement, which called for fully democratic elections. Books like We Were Chosen by the Times and Every Umbrella, which were removed from the Hong Kong Central Library, can now be found in Taiwan. Other titles, including 'Farewell to Cynicism: The Crisis of Liberalism in Hong Kong and Hong Kong, a Restless Homeland, are also available in Taiwanese libraries.

According to RFA, Taiwan's libraries have a significant collection of books related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, the 2019 Hong Kong protests, and the Umbrella Movement. These collections serve as an important outlet for Hong Kong's Cantonese culture and history, especially as many Hong Kong people now live in exile in Taiwan, seeking to preserve their freedom of expression.

