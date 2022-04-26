Taiwan logs single-day high of 6,339 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan on Tuesday reported a single-day high of 6,339 new COVID-19 cases, comprising 6,295 locally transmitted cases and 44 imported infections, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Of the local cases, New Taipei city reported the highest number of infections at 2,076, followed by Taipei city with 1,302, Taoyuan city with 1,159, Keelung city with 409, Taichung city with 263, Hualien county with 212, Kaohsiung city with 182 and Yilan county with 126 cases.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan reported, so far mounted to 68,022 including 10,521 imported cases and 57,447 local cases.

With no fresh death reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 856 including 842 fatalities from local cases and the other 14 from imported cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

