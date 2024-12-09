Taiwan Ministry thanks Paraguay for expelling Chinese envoy

Taipei [Taiwan], December 9 : Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has expressed gratitude to Paraguay for expelling Xu Wei, a senior People's Republic of China (PRC) envoy, following his call for the South American country to sever diplomatic ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing, Taipei Times reported.

The expulsion underscores Paraguay's commitment to maintaining its 67-year-long relationship with Taiwan.

Paraguay's government on Thursday revoked Xu's visa and declared him persona non grata, giving him 24 hours to leave the country. The decision was prompted by Xu's remarks at Paraguay's Congress, where he urged the nation to abandon Taiwan diplomatically.

Paraguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Xu's actions constituted interference in its internal affairs. The envoy had been in Paraguay for an annual UNESCO meeting but reportedly bypassed the event to deliver his controversial statement, accompanied by two China-friendly lawmakers.

MOFA on Friday lauded Paraguay's firm stance, calling it a move to uphold sovereignty and strengthen bilateral ties. "Paraguay has demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding its partnership with Taiwan despite persistent pressure from China," MOFA stated.

The ministry also criticised Beijing for exploiting international platforms like UNESCO to advance its agenda, urging the global community to recognise such actions as undermining the international rules-based order, reported Taipei Times.

China, however, responded with disapproval. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian described Paraguay's actions as "unfounded and unjustified accusations" against Xu. Lin reiterated Beijing's stance that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the PRC's territory, a position central to its diplomatic disputes with Taiwan and its allies.

Paraguay remains the sole South American nation and one of just 12 countries globally to formally recognise the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name. President Santiago Pena's administration, which began last year, has repeatedly reaffirmed its loyalty to Taipei, resisting Beijing's attempts to sway formal allies away from Taiwan.

Separately, Taiwan and Paraguay continue to strengthen their partnership. On Saturday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung joined Paraguayan Ambassador Carlos Jose Fleitas and Master Transportation Bus Manufacturing chairman Wu Ting-fa to oversee the shipment of 30 electric buses from Taipei Port to Paraguay, Taipei Times reported.

The shipment marks a step toward Paraguay's green initiatives, bolstered by Taiwan's technological contributions.

The project, proposed by Pena and formalised through a memorandum of understanding during his May visit to Taiwan, includes a commitment by Master Transportation to invest USD 30 million in an electric bus manufacturing plant in Paraguay.

The buses are expected to arrive by late February, symbolising a milestone in Taiwan's sustainable development and bilateral cooperation efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor