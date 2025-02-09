Taiwan MOFA denounces Brunei's affirmation of 'One China'

Taipei [Taiwan], February 9 : Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has strongly condemned Brunei's recent joint statement with China affirming Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, Taipei Times reported.

In a statement released on Sunday, MOFA rejected the claim made by China and Brunei that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," denouncing any efforts to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty. The ministry reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign, independent nation, not under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and would not yield to Beijing's diplomatic pressure.

This criticism follows a visit by Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to Beijing on Thursday, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reported Taipei Times.

Further as per Taipei Times report, Following their discussions on deepening strategic ties, the two countries issued a joint statement that included Brunei's reaffirmation of the "one China" policy, endorsing China's territorial claims over Taiwan and supporting Beijing's unification efforts. The statement also expressed support for the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

The MOFA's comments come at a time of rising tensions regarding Taiwan's status, Taipei Times reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei, the Deputy Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, challenged China's "One China Policy" in a bold speech at The Siang Dialogue 2.0 in New Delhi.

Hsieh called the policy a "scam," highlighting that Taiwan has been separate from China since the civil war of 1949. According to him, the notion that Taiwan is part of China is false, as Taiwan has its own government, economy, and democratic system, and should not be subject to Beijing's claims.

"The so-called one China principle, that there is only one China, and PRC is the sole legal government of China and Taiwan part of China, is a scam because there are two Chinas, ROC, Republic of China in Taiwan and PRC, People's Republic of China, since 1949. And if the PRC is the sole legal government of China, Taiwan never belongs to the PRC. So Taiwan is never part of China. So the one China principle is a scam," he said.

Hsieh emphasised Taiwan's identity as an independent state and underscored its growing importance within the Indo-Pacific region. He also pointed out China's increasing regional ambitions, warning that Beijing's influence extends beyond Taiwan, with covert efforts to occupy Japan's Okinawa. The deputy representative stressed the need for solidarity among democratic nations to resist China's increasing assertions, which threaten the autonomy of other states in the region.

"It is crucial that we stand together and resist China's growing assertions, which threaten the autonomy of democratic states in the region," he said, noting that Taiwan's security and sovereignty are integral to maintaining the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

In an interview with ANI, Hsieh spoke of Taiwan's strong ties with India, noting that both nations are part of a shared democratic bloc. Taiwan's role in global technology supply chains, particularly its dominance in semiconductor production, further solidifies its strategic importance.

Taiwan, he said, plays a crucial role in the international value chain, and its sovereignty is integral to maintaining regional stability in the face of China's territorial ambitions.

