Taiwan must boost defence to deter China, says President Lai

Taipei [Taiwan], December 29 : President William Lai stated that Taiwan must continue to increase the costs associated with aggression and enhance its own defence capabilities to deter China, emphasising that strength is essential for securing peace, as reported by the Taipei Times.

In response to assertions by US defence officials that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People's Liberation Army to be prepared for a Taiwan invasion by 2027, Lai highlighted the importance of Taiwan's response.

"If China targets 2027 as the year to be ready for an invasion of Taiwan, then our sole choice is to increase the difficulty for China to meet that expectation, ensuring Taiwan's safety," Lai remarked during an interview with Cheng Hung-yi, host of "History & Herstory," while discussing the likelihood of a Chinese attack on Taiwan and the urgency of the threat.

Lai noted that China's goal of annexing Taiwan has been a long-standing national policy, referencing historical conflicts such as the 1949 Battle of Guningtou and the 1958 Taiwan Strait Crisis.

He said Taiwan has maintained its security over the years because China has lacked the capacity to take action, as stated during an interview held at the defence ministry's 209th Arsenal, a key site for producing vehicles such as the CM-32 "Clouded Leopard," according to the Taipei Times.

"Crossing the Taiwan Strait is inherently a significant challenge. When Russia invaded Ukraine, it did so by directly deploying tanks," Lai said.

He added that Taiwan "cannot be indifferent" and must continue strengthening its defence capabilities.

Lai reiterated that his administration will not instigate actions against China and is "firmly dedicated to preserving the status quo."

He further emphasised that peace "must be supported by tangible strength," rather than relying on agreements or the goodwill of an aggressor, citing historical evidence showing that negotiations without leverage often result in surrender.

Lai also highlighted the growing global consensus on the importance of Taiwan's security, noting that G7 leaders have consistently reaffirmed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are essential for global security and prosperity.

"Thus, the threat from China is not just Taiwan's concern, but an international issue, particularly for nations within the Indo-Pacific region," he said, as reported by the Taipei Times.

He pointed out that increased defence spending by Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and EU member states reflects a collective approach to defence.

In this context, Lai asserted that Taiwan must take responsibility for its own security by strengthening its defence capabilities and investing in domestic production.

He said achieving defence autonomy would enable Taiwan to design, produce, maintain, and upgrade its own weapons systems.

Lai said his administration is pursuing a multi-year special defence budget aimed at establishing a multilayered "T-Dome" air defence network.

The plan also includes developing an AI-driven battlefield intelligence support system and accelerating the enhancement and modernisation of Taiwan's domestic defence industries.

He added that developing indigenous defence industries would not only strengthen security but also support long-term economic growth, according to the Taipei Times.

Taiwan already has a strong heavy industry foundation and plans to expand its defence self-reliance across sectors including aerospace, satellite communications, ammunition, drones, unmanned surface vessels, unmanned underwater vehicles, and robotics, Lai said.

He added that Taiwanese companies have already integrated into major global supply chains in the United States and Europe, as quoted by the Taipei Times.

